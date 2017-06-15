Itochu to encourage workers to dump suits on Fridays, go casual

Major trading firm Itochu Corp. will launch a “Casual Friday” campaign, encouraging its workers not to wear suits on the final business day of the week.

Itochu formally plans to revise its in-house dress codes by the end of this month, with changes that include lifting the current ban on jeans.

The company said Wednesday it hopes the campaign to promote casual attire, which in practice begins this Friday, will promote motivation and flexible mindsets among its employees.

“This approach to work-style reform fits for Itochu, which started as a textile trader” in the mid-19th century, a company official said.

As part of the new campaign, stylists at department store Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.’s flagship Isetan outlet in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward will coordinate outfits for 10 Itochu employees. The event will be held four times a year.

Itochu also plans to hold other events, including those for mixing and matching outfits, beauty care and fashion.