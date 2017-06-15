Takata, Nissan officials to face prosecutors over Shizuoka air bag accident

Police will refer safety management officials of Takata Corp. and Nissan Motor Co. to prosecutors on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in an injury after a recalled air bag inflator in a Nissan vehicle ruptured in a car collision in 2015, an investigative source said Wednesday.

The police suspect the Takata official did not follow proper recall procedure while the Nissan official failed to instruct Nissan dealerships to disable recalled inflators, the source said in explaining the police’s rare move to pursue criminal charges against company officials over the malfunction of vehicle equipment.

The woman in her 60s sustained injuries to her face and arm when an X-Trail sport utility model driven by her husband rear-ended a truck in Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, in October 2015, resulting in abnormal rupture of an air bag inflator on the passenger side.

At least 15 people have died in accidents involving faulty Takata air bag inflators in the United States, Malaysia and elsewhere. In Japan, 16 cases of abnormal rupture of Takata-made inflators have been reported since 2011, injuring two people, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Probes have suggested that improper welding of inflator casings allowed moisture to come into contact with the volatile chemical and raised the risk of rupture.

In May 2015, Nissan recalled eight models including X-Trail made between 2004 and 2007 following reports of fatal accidents involving Takata inflators.

The vehicle in the Shizuoka collision was subject to the recall and taken to a dealership two months before the accident. The dealership, which did not have enough replacement parts at the time, put the vehicle on a waiting list, saying there was no immediate risk of rupture as long as the inflator was airtight.

The police suspect the Nissan official told dealerships in May 2015 that recalled inflators did not need to be replaced immediately if they were airtight.