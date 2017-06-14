Ministry to study diaper disposal system that utilizes sewers

The land ministry plans to study the building a system that will allow people to dispose of used diapers through the sewer system in a bid to help alleviate one of the burdens of child and elderly care, ministry officials said.

The envisaged system will be based on garbage disposal machines that crush food waste into smaller pieces so it can make its way through the sewers, officials said Tuesday.

The ministry aims to conduct demonstration tests within five years by developing the disposal machines in collaboration with the private sector, they added.

The idea of disposing of diapers into the sewage system was proposed in a report compiled in December last year by a study group discussing housing and sewage systems for the future from a women’s perspective.

The report said that if such a system is created, problems that occur when used diapers are kept at home until the day garbage is collected could be solved.

Those taking care of the elderly would not need to carry such refuse to collection points, the report said. By removing some of the burdens faced by caregivers, the proposed system might enable more elderly people to be cared for in their own homes, it said.

Under the preliminary plan, used diapers would be put into hatches installed next to toilet bowls, shredded by disposal machines and washed down into the sewage system.

The ministry plans to set up a panel of experts by the end of March next year at the earliest and study specific details for such a system, the ministry officials said.

They will also discuss the development of diapers made of materials that can be handled by disposal machines and the sewage system in collaboration with companies, the officials said.

Possible impacts on the sewage system as well as how to prevent people from clogging the sewage system with currently available diapers will be also considered, they said.