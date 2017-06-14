Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II enjoys test ride on Hitachi-made high-speed train in London

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II took a test ride Tuesday on a new high-speed intercity train made by Hitachi Ltd. of Japan.

The queen said she enjoyed the 20-minute journey from a London suburb to the center of the British capital.

At a ceremony held in London after the ride, the queen named the first car of the train Queen Elizabeth II.

“I’m filled with emotion and very happy,” said Hitachi Vice President Kentaro Masai.

The train was made at Hitachi’s Kasado plant in the city of Kudamatsu, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

It will be used on a route linking London and southwestern Britain from this fall, along with Hitachi train cars manufactured in Britain.