Uber at crossroads as CEO to take indefinite leave, leadership team to run firm
Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of U.S. tranportation company Uber, Travis Kalanick, speaks at an event in New Delhi in December. UKalanick announced Tuesday he would take an indefinite leave of absence as the embattled ridesharing giant unveiled steps to reform a corporate culture marred by a series of embarrassing revelations. | AFP-JIJI

AP

SAN FRANCISCO – Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will take a leave of absence for an unspecified period and let his leadership team run the troubled ride-hailing company while he’s gone.

Kalanick told employees about his decision Tuesday in a memo. He says he needs time off to grieve for his mother, who died in a May boating accident. He also says he’s responsible for the company’s current situation and needs to become a better leader.

The announcement comes as former U.S. Attorney Eric Holder released a list of recommendations to improve Uber’s toxic culture. Holder’s firm was hired to investigate Uber’s workplace after a former engineer exposed rampant sexual harassment within Uber’s ranks.

