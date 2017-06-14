Nagasaki wants to light up Peace Park, will consult with hibakusha

The Nagasaki Municipal Government is considering lighting up the Peace Park commemorating the Aug. 9, 1945, atomic bombing of the city.

City officials in charge of tourism said they hope to realize the illumination project by 2020 to attract more visitors to the park, adding that they want to make the lights appropriate for a place to pray for world peace.

According to the officials, visitors can freely enter the park even at nights, but there are few street lamps on the grounds near the peace statue and there are only two lights directed toward the statue.

The city plans to set lights on the park grounds heading up to the statue and making the statue stand out more. The officials said they will consult an organization of atomic bomb survivors to decide where to set the lights and the lighting hours.

In the city of Hiroshima, which also suffered an atomic bombing during the war, an illumination of the Atomic Bomb Dome was conducted last year to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the place being listed as UNESCO’s World Heritage. The city reduced the number of lights after the event was criticized by some A-bomb survivors as inappropriate for a place of repose for the victims’ souls.