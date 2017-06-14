Wild boar enters Kyoto University dorm grounds, bumps into man before being caught

A wild boar entered the grounds of a Kyoto University dormitory in Kyoto’s Sakyo Ward Tuesday, bumping into a man in his 60s on a bicycle before being captured. The man suffered a minor injury to his right leg.

According to police, the roughly 1-meter-long wild boar appears to be a female. Before it entered the Kumano dormitory grounds, a passer-by saw the animal running on a street at around 4:40 p.m. and reported to the police.

The wild boar ran around the neighborhood for about an hour before hunters shot an anesthesia injection needle into it and captured it.

“I have been living around here, but I’ve never seen it before,” said a surprised male neighbor in his 20s.

A wild boar was also seen in May entering a hotel in the city’s Higashiyama Ward.

Meanwhile, on the same day in Kobe, a 70-year-old woman was bitten by a wild boar in the buttocks on a street in the city’s Higashinada Ward. She suffered a minor injury.

The police said the woman saw the animal on her way home and tried to take a picture from behind, when it suddenly turned around and attacked her. The wild boar was about 70 cm and ran away toward the mountains, the police said.