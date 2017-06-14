Publisher puts photo collection of Tokyo Gov. Koike on sale ahead of polls, sees high demand

A photo collection of Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike went on sale Wednesday in Japan, with its publisher saying the number of first edition copies being printed is “extraordinarily” large for a book of its kind.

Titled “YURiKO KOiKE 1992-2017,” the book contains 130 photos, including private shots of Tokyo’s first female governor, elected in July last year. Futabasha Publishers Ltd. said it is offering 15,000 copies of the first edition due to unexpectedly large orders.

The publisher said it decided to put out the book after Time magazine named the 64-year-old governor one of the world’s 100 Most Influential People of 2017.

The book’s sale comes less than a month before the metropolitan assembly election is held on July 2, with Koike’s party, Tomin First no Kai (Group Yhat Puts Tokyo Pesidents First), seeking to secure a majority in the 127-seat assembly.

The photos have been taken by photographer Koichi Kamoshida since 1992, when Koike was first elected to the House of Councilors. She has assumed posts such as defense and environment ministers.

Kamoshida is known for a photo collection of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi published in 2001.

Koike will not receive royalties on the book.