North Korea releases jailed U.S. university student Otto Warmbier, Tillerson says

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.

Tillerson says that Warmbier is on his way back to the U.S. to be re-united with his family. He says in a statement that the State Department secured Warmbier’s release at the direction of President Donald Trump. Tillerson says the State Department continues discussing three other detained Americans with North Korea.

The announcement comes as former NBA player Dennis Rodman is paying a return visit to North Korea.

Warmbier, 22, is a University of Virginia student from suburban Cincinnati. He was sentenced in March after a televised tearful public confession to trying to steal a propaganda banner.

Rodman arrived in North Korea on Tuesday, returning to the increasingly isolated nuclear-armed country where he has previously met leader Kim Jong Un.

Rodman’s North Korea visits over the years have fueled speculation that he could somehow facilitate a diplomatic breakthrough between Pyongyang and Washington.

Rodman was surrounded by journalists when he arrived at Beijing’s airport to catch a flight for the North Korean capital, which he said he was visiting as a private citizen.

“I’m just trying to open the door,” Rodman told reporters, wearing sunglasses and a dark shirt and baseball cap with the logo of his trip’s sponsor, a crypto-currency provider for the legal marijuana industry.

“My purpose is to actually to see if I can keep bringing sports to North Korea, so that’s the main thing,” said Rodman, who wore his familiar facial piercings and was escorted through customs and immigration by two handlers.

Rodman, 56, arrived in Pyongyang later on Tuesday for a five-day visit, received by North Korean officials at Pyongyang’s airport, China’s Xinhua news agency reported from the North Korean capital.

Rodman said in a tweet ahead of his trip: “I’m back! Thanks to my sponsor www.potcoin.com,” adding that he would “discuss my mission upon my return to the USA.”

Tensions have escalated on the Korean peninsula over North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests and its vow to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland, presenting U.S. President Donald Trump with perhaps his most pressing security worry.

Before Trump became president, Rodman appeared twice on his “Celebrity Apprentice” show and praised the billionaire real estate developer on Twitter during last year’s election campaign.

“I am pretty much sure that he is happy with the fact that I am over here trying to accomplish something that we both need,” Rodman said, when asked on Tuesday if he had spoken with Trump.

U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon, speaking with reporters in Tokyo after meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s top national security adviser, said Rodman was traveling as a private citizen.

“We are aware of his visit. We wish him well. But we have issued travel warnings to Americans and suggested they not travel to North Korea for their own safety,” he said.

The flamboyant Rodman, who has called Kim “an awesome kid,” said in an interview with CNN in 2014 that his travels to North Korea would help “open the door” to the isolated nation.

The unpredictable Trump has offered mixed messages to Kim Jong Un, saying he would be “honored” to meet him under the right conditions and once describing the young leader as “a pretty smart cookie.”

But Trump has also called Kim a “madman with nuclear weapons” who could not be let on the loose.

Rodman has faced ridicule and criticism for his trips to North Korea, which some U.S. politicians and activists view as serving only as fodder for North Korean propaganda.

Rodman’s earlier visits to North Korea included a basketball game that he organized, an event chronicled in the documentary film “Big Bang in Pyongyang,” which featured Rodman singing “Happy Birthday” to Kim, as well as scenes of inebriated and erratic behavior by the basketball Hall of Famer.