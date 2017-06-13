South Korea’s Moon names point man on North

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday tapped a former official who was deeply involved in the 2007 inter-Korean summit to be his point man on North Korea as he seeks a new approach to Pyongyang.

The center-left president favors engagement with the North to bring it to the negotiating table, rather than the hard-line stance taken by the conservative government of his ousted predecessor Park Geun-hye.

Cho Myoung-gyun, who served as a secretary to the then-liberal president Roh Moo-hyun from 2006 to 2008, played a key role in preparing for the summit between Roh and then-North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in October 2007.

“Cho has a good understanding of President Moon’s North Korean policy and inter-Korean issues,” the presidential office said of the 60-year-old former unification ministry official.

Cho also played a role in the opening of a joint industrial complex in the North Korean border city of Kaesong in 2004 as a symbol of reconciliation under Seoul’s then-liberal government.

South Korea shut down the Kaesong Industrial Complex in February last year following the North’s fourth nuclear test and a string of missile launches.

Moon said in his inauguration speech last month that he was willing to visit Pyongyang “in the right circumstances” to ease tension.

But he slammed a subsequent missile launch as a “reckless provocation.”

The North has staged two atomic tests and dozens of missile tests since the beginning of last year in its quest to build a missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the continental United States.

It has tested three ballistic missiles, a surface-to-air missile and cruise missiles since Moon took power in early May.