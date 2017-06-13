Dollar flat around ¥110.20 in Tokyo

The dollar was nearly flat around ¥110.20 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday as the market was dominated by a wait-and-see mood prior to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s closely watched monetary policy meeting.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.23-23, up slightly from ¥110.19-20 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1217-1217, down from $1.1220-1221, and at ¥123.65-65, almost unchanged from ¥123.65-66.

Investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of the Fed’s two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting, market sources said.

“Investors found no need for building fresh positions before the FOMC,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

“Amid a lack of decisive trading incentives, the dollar-yen pair fluctuated narrowly in line with moves of Japanese stocks,” an official at a currency brokerage firm said.

Dollar-yen trading is expected to be confined to a narrow range until the outcome of the Fed meeting is known, a trader said.

The dollar was weaker around ¥109.80-90 in early trading, as investors moved to sell the U.S. currency in a bid to reduce their risk exposure following overnight drops in European and U.S. stock prices.

The dollar later rose back in line with a rebound in Japanese stock prices. In late trading, it extended gains slightly on a rise in the British pound against other major currencies.