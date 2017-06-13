Nikkei dips ahead of Fed meeting

The Nikkei 225 average closed slightly lower Tuesday amid a wait-and-see mood prior to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

The key market gauge lost 9.83 points, or 0.05 percent, to end at 19,898.75. On Monday, the Nikkei shed 104.68 points.

On the other hand, the Topix, which covers all first-section issues, finished 1.96 points, or 0.12 percent, higher at 1,593.51 after falling 0.11 point Monday.

Stocks moved in a narrow range as investors retreated to the sidelines to see the outcome of the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting through Wednesday.

Some heavyweight Nikkei components met with selling, reflecting sluggish U.S. equities and the yen’s rise against the dollar, brokers said.

But the market’s downside was limited thanks to some bargain-hunting on the back of brisk corporate earnings in Japan, with the Nikkei briefly popping up into positive territory, according to brokers.

While the Nikkei moved mostly weaker, the Topix remained on the plus side in the afternoon.

“Despite an overnight fall in U.S. equities, Tokyo stocks were relatively solid in general,” said Hiroaki Hiwada, a strategist at Toyo Securities Co.

“With some sectors, such as construction, attracting purchases, market sentiment was not bad,” Hiwada added.

An official of a major securities firm said investors were somewhat cautious about a possible fall in stocks after the Fed meeting, where an interest rate hike is expected. The past three rate increases by the U.S. central bank led to weaker equities.

But if the Fed shows a view that recent weak U.S. economic activities were only temporary and makes no change in its inflation estimates, the dollar will likely strengthen, helping push up Tokyo stocks, the official said.

Despite the Nikkei’s dip, rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,106 to 748 in the first section, while 164 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.614 billion shares from Monday’s 1.785 billion.

Mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group, industrial robot maker Fanuc, semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron and clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing, all heavily weighted components of the Nikkei average, were downbeat.

Automakers Toyota and Honda, camera maker Canon, and steel makers JFE Holdings and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal were also on the minus side.

By contrast, oil companies JXTG Holdings and Inpex attracted buying thanks to higher crude oil prices.

Realtors Mitsui Fudosan, Sumitomo Realty and Mitsubishi Estate, shipping firm Nippon Yusen, and construction firms Kajima, Obayashi and Taisei were also buoyant.