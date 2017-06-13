Sentiment at Japan’s major firms more downcast in April-June

Business sentiment among major companies worsened in the quarter ended June, according to a government survey released Tuesday.

The business sentiment index for companies with capital of ¥1 billion or more stood at minus 2.0, down from plus 1.3 for the previous quarter, according to the joint survey by the Finance Ministry and the Cabinet Office.

The index represents the percentage of companies seeing their business conditions improve from the previous quarter minus that of firms feeling the opposite.

The business outlook index for the major companies stood at plus 7.1 for July-September and plus 6.7 for the following quarter.