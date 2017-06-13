Japanese ramen shops prove popular in competitive Malaysian market

Japanese ramen shops are thriving in Malaysia, where locals are embracing the noodle dish with gusto.

Famous Japanese ramen brands have been entering the Malaysian market one after another in recent years following the entry of sushi and shabu shabu hot pot restaurant chains in the Southeast Asian country.

A recent visit to three ramen shops — Ippudo, Santouka and Bankara — and a Sukiya restaurant serving Japanese cuisine in Kuala Lumpur shows that they are quickly winning the hearts and mouths of Malaysian consumers.

“Although the competition is getting tougher and tougher, it is a good thing because it allows us to ensure the quality of our ramen all the time,” one of the four said. “In addition, this is also an opportunity to grow the Japanese cuisine community in Malaysia.”

Representatives of the four restaurants point to different eating habits between Malaysian and Japanese diners, saying Malaysians love to eat soup, for example.

Sukiya, serving a variety of meat bowls and other dishes, is rapidly gaining in popularity thanks to the halal ramen on its menu.

“All items served in Sukiya Malaysia follow halal regulations, helping Muslim guests to dine without worry,” Sukiya senior manager Kazuya Sakaguchi said.