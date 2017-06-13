Seoul professor injured by ‘crudely made’ explosive device found at Yonsei University

A South Korean professor was injured Tuesday after opening a concealed explosive device found at his office at Yonsei University in Seoul, police said.

The device was made with explosive powder, batteries and nails that were packed inside a vacuum bottle, and it exploded after the professor opened the bottle inside his office, according to an official from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

The victim, a professor in the mechanical engineering department at the university, found the bottle inside a box that was in a shopping bag hung on his office door. He has burns on his hands, chest and neck, but his injuries are not considered life threatening, the police official said.

“It was a crudely made device that created an explosion that wasn’t big,” said the official, who didn’t want to be named, citing office rules. “We are investigating whether this was an attack on a random target or something based on personal resentment.”

Police have yet to identify the sender.