Pricey now but pocket ferries may be answer for stymied commuters to NYC

While the New York region’s tunnels, bridges and railways burst at the seams, ferries may be the answer for commuters sick of clogged roads and a notoriously unreliable rail system.

For now, price is a barrier. New York Waterway could accommodate thousands more commuters on its routes from New Jersey. But it has to charge more than buses or trains because it’s privately owned and doesn’t receive state or federal subsidies.

Ferries continue to be pressed into service when trains are disrupted by track and equipment problems.

That will be the case this summer when thousands of commuters will be rerouted to ease the load at New York’s Penn Station, where extensive track repairs will take two months.