Venezuela’s top court snubs call to stop constitution rewrite as top prosecutor tells of intimidation

Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Monday rejected the chief prosecutor’s motion to stop President Nicolas Maduro’s push to rewrite the constitution as the restive nation continued to be rocked by protests and a transit strike.

The Supreme Court’s electoral branch declared Luisa Ortega Diaz’s request inadmissible on the same day anti-government demonstrators were marching toward the high court in protest of its refusal to stop Maduro’s special assembly.

Opposition leaders said pro-government armed groups known as “colectivos” clashed with protesters and journalists near the Supreme Court and witnesses’ videos showed fistfights and people being shoved to the ground at the demonstration site. National guardsmen in black helmets and bulletproof vests stretched across a street with plastic shields, blocking protesters from reaching the court.

The decision came four days after Ortega Diaz made an impassioned plea on the Supreme Court steps, grasping Venezuela’s small blue constitution book in her hands and declaring the future of the nation’s democracy was at stake.

Two months of anti-government protests have left at least 68 people dead as demonstrators demand new presidential elections in the face of triple-digit inflation that keeps rising, soaring crime and crippling food and medical shortages.

Venezuelans in Caracas awoke Monday to find their city paralyzed by a public transportation strike that union leaders said stretched through 90 percent of the capital. Transit workers said they were protesting unsafe work conditions and demanding the release of a colleague detained nearly two weeks ago. Bus driver Santos Quevedo was charged with terrorism after allegedly transporting a group of opposition protesters, but local reports say the government opponents forced him to give them a ride.

As during previous protests, the government closed several metro stations.

Speaking outside the Supreme Court, union leaders said transit workers are the first to wake up in the morning and often exposed to dangerous conditions in a country with one of the highest homicide rates in the world.

“Every time we leave our homes we don’t know if we’ll return alive,” said Pedro Jimenez, president of a local union called the Southwest Transporters Bloc. He demanded that the government take action to ensure drivers’ safety.

Three kilometers (1.9 miles) away, the Venezuelan Red Cross draped a giant white flag with a red cross above its entrance, an act usually reserved for extraordinary events such as natural disasters, to identify it as a neutral safe haven. The last time the flag is believed to have been raised was in April 2013 during the presidential election to replace the late President Hugo Chavez, which Maduro won by a narrow vote.

The Red Cross raised the flag again as a protective measure in light of recent protests in which authorities have used tear gas near the institution’s hospital, said Jose Ramon Gonzalez, the group’s national relief director. Though the institution itself has not been attacked, Gonzalez said the flag is meant to help protect both medical aid workers and patients arriving at the hospital.

The agency has treated 254 patients in Caracas and more than 500 nationwide during the recent wave of protests, Gonzalez said. The majority have suffered from ailments related to inhaling tear gas, being struck by rubber bullets and surface wounds.

More than 1,000 people have been injured nationwide in a wave of unrest unleashed after the Supreme Court in late March stripped the opposition-controlled National Assembly of its last powers, a decision later reserved amid a storm of international criticism. Many of the protests have ended with state security launching tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters, some of whom throw rocks and even jars filled with feces at officers.

Maduro has vowed to resolve the crisis by convening a special assembly to rewrite the constitution. But the opposition refuses to participate, denouncing the push as another means by which he will further consolidate his power.

Attorney General Ortega meanwhile said Monday intelligence officials have threatened and harassed her family after she openly challenged President Maduro over the country’s deadly political crisis.

A staunch ruling party figure, Ortega has been branded a traitor for becoming the highest public official to break ranks with Maduro.

She has accused him and his allies of acting unconstitutionally in their standoff against the opposition in recent months of deadly anti-government protests.

Last week, she filed a challenge against his effort to rewrite the constitution, branding it undemocratic.

The court dismissed the appeal on Monday.

Ortega said members of her family had received threatening telephone calls, and had been harassed and pursued.

“I hold the executive responsible for any injury or attack that my family might suffer,” she said in an interview with Union Radio.

“This is a matter that must be resolved with me, not with my family,” she said.

“They are being pursued by patrols that appear to be from SEBIN,” the state intelligence service, she added.

“They are sending them messages directly from SEBIN, which answers to the government.”

Ortega, 59, said she herself had not received threats — but some government officials have said on television that she should be imprisoned.

Maduro is accused of controlling the Supreme Court, which has fended off numerous legal and legislative moves against him over the past year and a half.

Protesters blame Maduro for an economic crisis that has caused desperate shortages of food and medicine in the oil-rich country.

Maduro says the crisis is a U.S.-backed conspiracy.

He has launched moves to set up an elected assembly to reform the constitution in response to the protests, but his opponents say that is a ploy to cling to power.

A survey by pollster Datanalisis indicated that 85 percent of Venezuelans opposed that plan.

The president retains the public backing of the military.

Analysts said last week that Ortega’s suit could build bridges between the opposition and disgruntled officials and widen divisions in Maduro’s camp, making it harder for him to stay in power.

But the court on Monday rejected her appeal as “incompetent.”

That ruling “removes any doubt about the absence of judicial remedies” for the political crisis, said constitutional law expert Jose Ignacio Hernandez.

“It is a clear attempt to discredit the attorney general.”

Ortega responded to the ruling by upping the ante — and the political tension.

She presented a further legal challenge aiming to fire 13 of the court’s judges, who she argued were named without her approval.

Her motion challenges a controversial decision in 2015 to name the judges, whom the opposition says are biased in favor of Maduro.

The president is resisting calls for elections to replace him, vowing to continue the “socialist revolution” of his late predecessor Hugo Chavez.

Opponents of Maduro had gone to the court earlier to try to add their names to the list of plaintiffs in Ortega’s lawsuit, but were kept away by military police.

Anti- and pro-government activists exchanged blows outside the court in the latest in more than two months of street unrest.

“They do not want the people to demonstrate against the constitutional assembly. Look at how many people reject it,” said one young demonstrator, Maria Rodriguez.

“Get away, the streets belong to the people, not to the bourgeoisie,” yelled a rival supporter dressed in the traditional red of Chavez supporters and holding a copy of the constitution in his hand.

“What there is here is revolution.”