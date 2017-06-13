Radiation levels exceeding state-set safety limit found on grounds of five Chiba schools

Radiation levels exceeding the government-set safety limit of 0.23 microsieverts per hour have been detected on the grounds of five schools in the city of Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, the prefectural board of education said Monday.

Between late April and mid-May, the board officials detected radiation levels of up to 0.72 microsieverts per hour in certain areas of the schools, including Kashiwa High School and Kashiwa Chuo High School. The affected areas — such as soil near a school swimming pool and drainage gutters — are not frequented by students, but the board closed them off and will decontaminate them soon, the officials said.

Kashiwa has been one of the areas hit harder by the 2011 nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings’ Fukushima No. 1 power plant.

According to NHK, the board of education had been checking the soil on the school premises in Kashiwa after radiation levels beyond the state limit were detected in shrubbery by the city’s public gymnasium. The board will announce the results of radiation tests at other schools in the prefecture around the end of July, NHK reported.