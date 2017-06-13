Ex-basketball star Rodman expected to arrive in North Korea on Tuesday: report

Former professional basketball star Dennis Rodman is expected to arrive in North Korea on Tuesday, CNN has reported, amid heightened tensions over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile program and its jailing of four U.S. nationals.

The U.S. network said Rodman had been spotted earlier at Beijing International Airport, where he declined to answer questions, but said that unnamed North Korean officials had confirmed that Rodman was expected to arrive in Pyongyang on Tuesday.

The visit, the purpose of which remained unclear, would be Rodman’s latest to the nuclear-armed nation. The eccentric former basketball player has traveled to the country at least four times and is one of the only Americans to have met North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Rodman’s last trip to the country came in January 2014, when he led a group of former NBA players in an exhibition basketball game said to have been a birthday gift for Kim, who is reportedly a fan of the sport.

Rodman faced criticism for his trips and for his description of Kim as a “very good guy.”

The former basketball star also has a personal relationship with current U.S. President Donald Trump, having appeared on the reality TV show “Celebrity Apprentice,” which was hosted by Trump before he was elected.

Currently, four Americans are being held in North Korea, including Kim Sang Duk and Kim Hak-song, two academics who worked at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier and businessman Kim Dong Chul.

Pyongyang has unleashed a string of missile launches and tests of other advanced weaponry in recent weeks as it seeks to highlight its progress toward mastering the technology needed to mount a nuclear warhead on an intercontinental ballistic missile.

In a New Year’s Day address, Kim Jong Un claimed that the North was in the “final stages” of developing an ICBM capable of striking the continental United States. Trump has vowed that a launch of a long-range missile by Pyongyang “won’t happen” on his watch.

North Korea warned Saturday that it was “not too far away” from testing such a missile.