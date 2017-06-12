Tsukiji panel gives Koike second report on tainted Toyosu site

Additional pollution control measures for the wholesale market at Toyosu have been proposed by a Tokyo Metropolitan Government panel as Gov. Yuriko Koike weighs the future of the scandal-hit site.

Together with a report drawn up on June 5 by a separate metropolitan government task force, the panel’s proposal Sunday will inform Koike’s decision on whether to move the Tsukiji market to the pollution-tainted Toyosu area next door.

Koike’s decision is expected ahead of the June 23 official start of campaigning for the Tokyo assembly election.

The panel proposed that the floors of the basements at Toyosu’s main market facilities in Koto Ward be covered by special sheets and concrete, and that ventilation fans be installed to prevent toxic substances in the soil from contaminating the buildings and air.

The proposal also calls for improving the water control system and continuously monitoring harmful substances in groundwater at 46 spots at the site, where a gas plant once stood.

Adopting the measures is estimated to cost between ¥3.5 billion and ¥8 billion, the panel said.

Koike plans to hold a meeting Wednesday of the ad-hoc panel she established earlier this year before making a final decision.

Last September at the Toyosu site, empty spaces were found beneath buildings where a thick layer pollution-control soil should have been. The next month, mercury of up to seven times the national standard was detected in the air. Then, in March this year, benzene levels up to 100 times the legal limit were found in groundwater at the site.

The panel compiled the proposals Sunday to address the remaining differences among those involved. The participants included representatives from the fishing industry.

“We only wish to conduct our business in a safe environment. Nobody could accept this,” an audience member opposed to the transfer plan shouted as the panel approved the extra safety measures to wrap up Sunday’s meeting, which lasted over five hours.

One fisherman, who spoke during aquestion-and-answer session at the event, called for more coordination among those involved from the industry.

“The preconditions with which we approved the transfer have been changed,” the fisherman said, adding that it now “seems impossible” to move the market unless discussions are facilitated again. He complained that authorities have failed to fulfill a pledge to reduce underground readings of toxic materials at Toyosu to legal levels.

“It was good to see a set of proposals made,” said Hiroyasu Ito, chairman of the Tsukiji Market Association, who has been pushing the relocation project. “I hope the governor will make a judgment soon.”

Meanwhile, the separate report released June 5 by the metropolitan government’s task force proposed using both Toyosu and Tsukiji as wholesale markets while building a theme park featuring food in Tsukiji and a high-tech distribution center in Toyosu.

During a Friday news conference, Koike praised the report for proposing the reuse of the Tsukiji facility.

On June 1, Koike became leader of a new political party many analysts say could potentially challenge the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the July 2 Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election. The LDP has pledged to move Tsukiji food market to Toyosu, and has lambasted Koike for being “indecisive.”

“We have no idea about what kind of decision the governor will make,” a senior metropolitan government official said. “The governor must be pondering which occasion will be best for her to make the announcement, to boost the chances of a victory for her party.”