Giant panda at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo has baby for first birth in five years

Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo said Monday that giant panda Shin Shin had given birth to a cub earlier in the day — the first such birth in five years.

Shin Shin, 11, gave birth at 11:52 a.m., and was seen holding the cub later in the afternoon. The weight and the sex of the cub has yet to be confirmed, Ueno Zoological Gardens said in a statement.

The zoo removed Shin Shin from public viewing last month after she began showing signs of pregnancy. A urine test had also indicated the panda was pregnant, the zoo said.

Shin Shin and male panda Ri Ri, also 11, had a cub in 2012 but it died of pneumonia six days after birth.

The panda pair mated three times in late February but a zoo official had initially been concerned that signs of pregnancy could have been false since phantom pregnancies are commonly observed in giant pandas.

“We are very happy about the birth of a panda cub, which we have been waiting for,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said in a statement. “I would like to offer my congratulations with everyone else.”

Koike said she was looking forward to the day when the zoo is able to show off the baby panda.