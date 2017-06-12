Tokyo lawyer opens sashimi shop in New Delhi in hopes of starting a trend in Northern India

A Japanese lawyer opened a sashimi shop near New Delhi about two months ago in hopes that the concept of eating raw fish will catch on in northern India.

“I’II sell (sashimi) steadily and prepare for the future” where the delicacy and other Japanese food will be popular in the region, said the 36-year-old founder of the Sashimi Fresh! shop, Yoshikazu Nishino.

Nishino, a native of Tokyo, had been exploring opportunities outside of Japan as a lawyer before he launched the new business in India to create jobs for local friends.

The practice of eating raw fish has been historically uncommon in the New Delhi area, located over 1,000 km away from the sea.

He enabled long-distance product transport by having a Japanese sushi chef teach fishermen in southern India a technique to keep the fish fresh.

Types of fish caught in India include sea bream and grouper. Unstable catches due to the weather are a source of concern to Nishino. He also faced difficulty in finding a broker to connect him with fishermen, in a country where community ties are strong.

Customers of Sashimi Fresh! are mainly Japanese business expatriates as well as South Koreans and Taiwanese.

The shop’s main draw is “to allow us to eat fresh sashimi at reasonable prices,” said Mamoru Endo, a 31-year-old Japanese lawyer, who frequents the shop, noting that while frozen fish are currently available, they are expensive.

Nishino thinks it will take at least five years for the habit of eating raw fish to take root in northern India. He is currently making efforts to achieve the goal, including wholesaling to hotels and developing a food menu using redundant fish meat.