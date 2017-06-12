Trump invite still stands after report of delay: Britain

Britain’s invitation of a state visit for U.S. President Donald Trump still stands, the prime minister’s office said Sunday, after a newspaper reported that Trump wants to postpone the trip.

The Guardian reported Sunday that Trump told Prime Minister Theresa May that he doesn’t want to come if there will be protests — a likely prospect. The newspaper cited an unnamed Downing St. aide in the room.

But the White House said the two leaders had not discussed the topic.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said that Trump “has tremendous respect for Prime Minister May. That subject never came up on the call.”

May’s office declined comment on “private phone conversations.”

It said Queen Elizabeth II had “extended an invitation to President Trump to visit the U.K. and there is no change to those plans.”

Britain has never confirmed dates for the visit, though officials have said it could be in October.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan last week said the visit should be called off, after Trump insulted him in tweets following the London Bridge attack.