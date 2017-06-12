Osaka police to deploy 900 officers to watch ATMs, keep seniors from falling prey to bank transfer scams

The Osaka Prefectural Police will deploy 900 police officers to about 400 unmanned bank branches with ATMs on Monday in an effort to prevent bank transfer scams often involving elderly citizens.

It is rare for the police in any prefecture to dispatch officers to such locations at this scale. The police have not announced when the deployments will end.

In Osaka Prefecture, 465 cases of bank transfer frauds were reported from January to May, with the amount of damages reaching about ¥510 million. The number of cases is 2.4 times more than the figure reported in the same period last year and the damages were 2.1 times more.

The police decided on the dispatch because 96 percent of the ATMs involved in such scams were unmanned. The police officers, either in uniform or not, will call out to elderly people who seem to be caught up in funds transfer scams.