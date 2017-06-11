Miyagi high school boy missing after being swept from dinghy by waves

A high school boy in Miyagi Prefecture was missing Sunday after waves swept him and a friend from their dinghy while trying to return to shore, police said.

Local authorities using a boat and helicopter were unable to find any trace of 16-year-old Rui Sakai but plan to continue looking for him Monday. His 15-year-old friend managed to swim back to shore and was taken in by authorities.

Police received an emergency call around 12:10 p.m. from a third boy who was waiting for them on a beach in the city of Natori after he spotted the empty boat floating in the water.

The three boys began playing on the beach in the morning and just after 10 a.m. Rui and his friend went out in the dinghy, according to the police.

Having unsuccessfully tried to row back to shore, the boys got into the water and attempted to return by holding on to the side of the dinghy and kicking, but were overtaken by waves.

The beach in Natori had been designated a restricted-entry area after it was hit hard by the March 2011 tsunami.