Kim Jong Nam had $120,000 in cash when killed, had earlier met with suspected U.S. spy: report

The half brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was in possession of $120,000 when he was killed at a Kuala Lumpur airport in February, the Asahi Shimbun daily reported, adding that he met with an American suspected of connections with a U.S. intelligence agency four days before his death.

Kim Jong Nam is believed to have met the U.S. citizen for two hours at a hotel in Malaysia and picked up the money while in the country, the report said, citing unnamed officials from the country’s investigation authorities. The Asahi said Malaysian authorities believe he may have been paid for information, and there was no record of any such withdrawal from banks in the country.

The eldest son of late leader Kim Jong Il was killed at the airport by two women who swiped VX nerve agent on his face, according to Malaysian authorities. South Korean government officials have speculated that Kim Jong Un was behind the murder of his half brother, a critic of his leadership who had lived outside the country for years.

Malaysian authorities found four bundles of $100 bills tied together in stacks of 300 mostly new notes in his bag, the paper said. Kim Jong Nam held a diplomatic passport so his luggage wasn’t subject to thorough searches when entering and leaving the country, the report said.