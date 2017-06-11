No crew hurt, aircraft undamaged after U.S. Osprey conducts emergency landing in Kagoshima

A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft was undamaged and no crew members were injured after an emergency landing Saturday at Amami airport in Kagoshima Prefecture, a Japanese government source said.

The U.S. military explained it was a preventive landing to avoid an accident, the source said. The tilt-rotor transport aircraft landed at the airport on Amami Island shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Defense Ministry’s Okinawa Defense Bureau, the aircraft belongs to the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma on the island prefecture, home to the bulk of U.S. military facilities in the country. It was conducting routine training.

A local fire department did not dispatch firefighters because there was no call for assistance.

The same type of Osprey made an emergency landing Tuesday at a U.S. airfield on Ie Island in Okinawa, while another made a crash landing in water off Okinawa’s main island last December.

These incidents have further heightened concerns of many Okinawa residents over the safety of the Osprey, whose tilt-rotor props enable them to land and takeoff like a helicopter yet fly like an airplane once airborne.