Osaka ‘minpaku’ services see surge in complaints amid tourism boom

The city of Osaka has been struggling to respond to a spate of complaints about problems linked to the emerging minpaku business, which makes vacant rooms in private homes available as accommodations for tourists, particularly for those from abroad.

The western city is one of just a handful of state-designated special deregulation zones where minpaku services are allowed.

A ban on the services will be lifted nationwide when legislation to set business rules enacted Friday is enforced, possibly in January 2018.

The private lodging services became available in Osaka last October. Since then, demand for the services has grown steadily.

The municipal government began receiving complaints about problems related to the service immediately after it became available. These included complaints about illegal operations and a genreal deterioration in living conditions due to noise and increasing garbage.

As of the end of March, Osaka citizens had sought the city’s help to solve problems related to the service in some 900 cases.

Of the total, 672 cases were focued on suspected illegal minpaku operations. City officials said they had tried to get in touch with dubious operators but ended up failing to reach them in many cases. The city is also trying to track down such service providers through property owners, but efforts have been blocked by privacy rules.

“Having no means of investigation, we’re up against the wall on all sides,” one official said.

The official also said that the sheer number of suspected illegal operations meant that it was almost impossible to check on all of them.

Aside from the dubious operators, 70 cases were over noise omplaints and 46 for littering by guests, with some cases having devolved into confrontations between community residents and service users.

In 2016, the number of foreign visitors to Osaka Prefecture jumped some 31 percent from the previous year, hitting a record 9.41 million.

Forecasting a further rise in tourists, another city official said the service will continue to be a challenge.

“Somehow we have to reduce illegal minpaku services so as to eliminate concerns held by our citizens,” the official said.