JAL Sky Museum at Haneda airport tops Tokyo tourist site rankings

Japan Airlines’ Sky Museum hanger and exhibition areas, which are open to the public on a reservation basis, topped the rankings of popular tourist spots in Tokyo, the metropolitan government’s Transportation Bureau has said.

Runner-up was the 333-meter Tokyo Tower in Minato Ward, followed by Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Shinjuku Ward, according to the Tokyo 100 rankings, which were decided in cooperation with the Japanese unit of TripAdvisor Inc.

JAL said Sky Museum, located at Haneda airport in Ota Ward, offers free guided tours to exhibition areas and a hanger and provides lectures on aircraft mechanisms and details of the airport. It attracts some 120,000 visitors each year.

The airline conducts the Sky Museum tour four times a day. But, encouraged by the survey result, said it will add one more tour from July 22, JAL said.

The top 10 spots also included Tokyo Racecourse in Fuchu, Tokyo National Museum in Taito Ward and the Chidorigafuchi moat in Chiyoda Ward.

All Nippon Airways’ maintenance factory at Haneda airport came in 11th and the 634-meter Tokyo Skytree, the world’s tallest self-sustaining tower, in Sumida Ward was ranked 86th.