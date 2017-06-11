Western Digital eyeing new plan for Toshiba chip-maker

Western Digital Corp. is considering proposing a plan to acquire Toshiba Corp.’s flash memory unit for more than ¥2 trillion, informed sources have said.

Western Digital has offered to buy Toshiba Memory for ¥1.6 trillion, far lower than the roughly ¥2 trillion the struggling parent aims to raise through its sale.

But the U.S. firm, Toshiba’s memory business partner, has been at odds with the struggling Japanese electronics giant over the chip unit’s sale. The sources, however, said that Western Digital is now examining an option of providing Toshiba with funds through purchases of corporate bonds and joining the Japan-U.S. team of bidders to raise the acquisition price.

Such a plan would likely ease concerns by Toshiba of prolonged screenings by anti-monopoly authorities, the sources added.