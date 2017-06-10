Shogi wonder Fujii wins 25th match in game’s second-longest winning streak

Japan’s youngest professional shogi player, 14-year-old Sota Fujii, won his 25th consecutive match on Saturday and now holds the record for second-longest winning streak in the chess-like Japanese board game.

For his 25th straight victory, the junior high school student beat Ryuma Tonari, 27, in a qualifying round for the Eio title at Shogi Kaikan Hall in Tokyo. Both players are ranked fourth dan.

In the morning, Fujii defeated Hirotaka Kajiura, 21, another fourth dan, to tie the old record of 24 for the second-longest winning streak.

The longest winning streak of 28 is held by 56-year-old Hiroshi Kamiya, who holds eighth dan.

Fujii won his debut match in December against Hifumi Kato, a ninth dan, after going professional at the age of 14 years and 2 months in October.

And he has not lost a match since.