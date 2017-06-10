Imperial Household Agency mulls expansion in staff for abdication

The Imperial Household Agency is considering asking for more personnel to deal with the extra work expected for the abdication of Emperor Akihito.

After passing on the Chrysanthemum Throne to Crown Prince Naruhito, Emperor Akihito is set to become joko, a title used for retired emperors, and Empress Michiko jokogo, meaning wife of joko.

In addition, Prince Akishino, the second son of Emperor Akihito, will receive the new title of koshi, meaning Imperial heir, once the abdication takes place.

The agency will create new posts for attending to the families of the retired monarch and the new koshi, officials said, adding that it also needs to increase chamberlain staff for the current Crown Prince.

The agency has a total staff of 1,000. Of them, 77 chamberlains support the Emperor and Empress, while 50 work for the Crown Prince’s family and 19 for Prince Akishino’s family.

The number of chamberlains for the joko and jokogo is expected to remain around the current level for the couple. Meanwhile, the staff of the families of the Crown Prince and Prince Akishino will expand after the Imperial succession.

The Emperor intends to pass on all public duties, namely acts of state prescribed in the Constitution and his work as a symbol of the state, once he has abdicated, according to Shinichiro Yamamoto, grand steward of the agency.

But he is expected to continue his private activities, including his studies on gobies, tennis, art appreciation and meetings with people close to him.

It is unclear whether the joko and jokogo will visit disaster-hit areas, receive guests from other countries or attend such functions as banquets at the Imperial Palace.

Another issue is whether to expand the Imperial Guard, which is discussing how to protect the families of the Emperor and Prince Akishino as well as Princess Aiko, daughter of the Crown Prince, after the abdication.

The Imperial Guard will discuss a potential personnel expansion with the Imperial Household Agency and the National Police Agency.