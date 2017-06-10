Chipmaker Broadcom viewed as likely candidate to buy Toshiba chip unit

The major U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is viewed as a likely candidate to buy Toshiba’s prized flash memory unit, sources said ahead of the struggling electronics and machinery maker’s decision as early as Thursday on a bidder that will gain preferential negotiating rights.

“We’re running out of patience,” a Toshiba executive said in reference to a delay in the establishment of a Japan-U.S. bidding consortium including the Japanese state-backed Innovation Network, the U.S. investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. and others.

The Japan-U.S. alliance is seen as desirable by the Japanese government, which is concerned about possible transfers of Toshiba’s sophisticated flash memory technology to Chinese, Taiwanese or other rivals.

Broadcom is thought to have offered to buy Toshiba Memory Corp. for over ¥2 trillion ($18 billion) in the second round of auction. “The content of its proposal is solid,” a person familiar with the situation said.

The U.S. investment fund Bain Capital and the South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix are believed to have together offered a similar amount.

The Japan-U.S. alliance’s bid has so far been around ¥1.8 trillion, as the group has faced difficulties finding Japanese companies willing to join it.

The major Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry, which acquired the Japanese electronics maker Sharp last year, seems to be considering teaming up with the U.S. technology giants Apple and Amazon. But many think that such an alliance is not feasible.

Toshiba President and CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa and Steve Milligan, CEO of the U.S. hard disk drive maker Western Digital, Toshiba’s memory business partner, held talks on Friday in an effort to narrow gaps between the two sides over the sale of Toshiba Memory. But they failed to reach an agreement. Western Digital opposes the sale of Toshiba Memory without its consent.