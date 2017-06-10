Japan’s tax revenue to fall for first time in seven years

The Japanese government’s general-account tax revenue is expected to fall in fiscal 2016 for the first time in seven years, dealing another blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s economic policy, sources said.

Since he made a comeback as prime minister in late 2012, Abe has highlighted tax revenue increases, partly backed by improving corporate earnings, as an achievement of his reflationary policy mix.

During fiscal 2016, which ended in March, the Abe administration aggressively promoted fiscal stimulus while further pushing off a planned consumption tax hike.

Under its third fiscal 2016 supplementary budget, approved by the Diet in January, the government cut its annual tax revenue forecast to ¥55.86 trillion ($506 billion) and decided to additionally issue deficit-covering bonds totaling ¥1.751 trillion ($16 billion).

However, tax revenue for the year is now seen even falling below the forecast, by some hundreds of billions of yen, the sources said Friday.

The expected dismal result can be attributed to slower growth in corporate tax revenue on the yen’s strengthening, as well as a fall in income tax revenue, the sources said.

The government, nonetheless, is believed to be able to do without a further bond issue, including by utilizing unused reserves.

The government is slated to announce its fiscal 2016 results as soon as early July, before it begins work in earnest to draw up its fiscal 2018 budget this summer.