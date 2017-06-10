London Bridge attackers tried to rent larger truck, had gasoline bombs in van

The carnage of the London Bridge attack could have been worse: One of the attackers tried to rent a truck that could have killed more people, but his payment was declined. The three were also shot dead before they could make their way back to their van, where their gasoline bombs were stored.

In a rare glimpse into the weeklong investigation, police released details on Saturday that showed Khuram Butt originally tried to rent a 7.5-ton truck, smaller but similar to the one used in last year’s Nice attack, which killed 86 people and injured hundreds in the southern French resort town.

After his payment was declined, Butt and his two accomplices rented a van that they used to plow into crowds before they leaped from the vehicle and went on a stabbing rampage. The attack killed eight people and injured nearly 50.

It was the third such deadly attack in Britain in three months.

After leaving the small white van, the men used 12-inch (30-cm) knives with bright pink blades, according to Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police’s Counter-Terrorism Command.

Police also disclosed that multiple gasoline bombs were discovered in the van, and a copy of the Quran opened at a page “describing martyrdom” was found at one of the attackers’ houses.

Investigators believe three victims were killed on the bridge, including one man who was thrown into the River Thames, before the attackers left the vehicle and stabbed five people to death around London’s busy Borough Market. Police believe Butt was driving the van.

“When I come back to Butt trying to get hold of a 7.5-ton lorry — the effect could have been even worse,” Haydon said.

More than a dozen wine bottles filled with flammable liquid and rags wrapped around them in the shape of Molotov cocktails were found in the van. Two blowtorches were also found.

Haydon said the men may have been planning more bloodshed if they survived their stabbing spree and made it back to the van.

Police also found a number of office chairs, gravel and a suitcase in the van.

Detectives believe the gravel may have been placed in the vehicle to make it heavier, or as part of a cover to justify hiring it, while the chairs may have been used to convince family and friends they were moving furniture.

Butt, a 27-year-old Pakistan-born Briton, and his two accomplices — Rachid Redouane, 30, who claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan; and Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Italian of Moroccan descent — were shot dead by police eight minutes after the first emergency call.

The three attackers were wearing fake suicide belts consisting of plastic water bottles wrapped in gray duct tape.

Haydon described the pink knives as “pretty unusual” and appealed for anyone with information about where they came from to contact police.

Police raided Redouane’s small residence on Tuesday and said he had been renting it since April. This was the safe house where the attack was planned, police said. In the residence, police found an English-language copy of the Quran opened at a page describing martyrdom, pieces of cloth that appeared to match material wrapped around the gasoline bombs, and water bottles similar to those used in the fake suicide vests. Luggage straps, plastic retractable craft knives and rolls of duct tape were also found.

Eighteen people have been arrested in connection with the June 3 attack. All but five have been released. Searches are continuing.

The question remains how the men met and knew one another, but police said Saturday they did not suspect a wider plot.

“It looks as if it is pretty much a contained plot involving the three of them, which is supported by the forensic evidence we’ve got back so far,” Haydon said.

Butt, whom police consider the attack ringleader, had been on bail after being arrested for fraud last October. He had also been repeatedly reported to police for violent behavior and trying to recruit young children to the Islamic State group. He was featured in the documentary “The Jihadis Next Door,” in which he was seen next to a group of men unfurling a black-and-white flag associated with the Islamic State group that was scrawled with Arabic script.

“There was no evidence uncovered of any attack planning in relation to him,” Haydon said.

Butt had been warned by police on two occasions: once for fraud in 2008 and once in 2010 for assault. Still, he did not have any criminal convictions.

Zaghba and Redouane lacked any criminal convictions or such warnings in Britain.

“From what I’m seeing, there is nothing that suggests at the moment that we got that wrong,” Haydon said, referring to Butt.