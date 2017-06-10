Japan scouring for maps using East Sea instead of Sea of Japan to seek name change

The government is calling on its citizens abroad to contact its diplomatic missions if they find a map showing the Sea of Japan labeled as the East Sea, the name pushed by South Korea.

The move, coming amid a dispute between Tokyo and Seoul over the name, is aimed at having publishers “correct” the labeling to Japan’s preference. But it remains unclear whether any publisher would comply with such a request and the government is likely to find it hard to sell its case.

The Foreign Ministry is making a similar bid for Takeshima, a pair of rocky islets in the Sea of Japan controlled by South Korea, which calls them Dokdo. South Korea is actively seeking to have the names East Sea and Dokdo internationally accepted.

South Korea has long demanded the waters be called the East Sea, arguing that the term Sea of Japan only became popular globally during Japan’s colonial rule of the peninsula.

Japan claims that the Sea of Japan has been used internationally since the 19th century, before the peninsula came under Japanese colonial rule in the early 20th century.

The International Hydrographic Organization in 2012 decided to continue calling the body of water the Sea of Japan as it is internationally recognized.

South Korea and Japan have also been contesting ownership of the Takeshima islets since the early 1950s, which culminated in South Korea dispatching a permanent battalion there in 1954. Tokyo has accused Seoul of “illegally” occupying them.