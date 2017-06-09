Tokyo stocks turn higher after Comey testimony, British election

Stocks rebounded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday after closely watched events overseas, pushing up the benchmark Nikkei average back above the 20,000 line.

The Nikkei 225 average rose 104.00 points, or 0.52 percent, to end at 20,013.26. On Thursday, the key market gauge lost 75.36 points.

The Topix, including all first-section issues, finished up 1.25 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,591.66, after falling 6.68 points the previous day.

The Nikkei average opened higher, reflecting an overnight rise in Nikkei futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Tokyo stocks took heart as U.S. equities advanced overnight, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index closing at a record high, following congressional testimony on Thursday by former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey over Russia-linked allegations surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump.

Investors viewed the testimony as having no major negative impact on the Trump administration, brokers said.

But the Tokyo market’s topside was capped as market players retreated to the sidelines to see the results of Britain’s general election.

The Nikkei average briefly climbed more than 180 points in the middle of the morning session after the BBC revised up its forecast on the number of seats to be won by British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party.

While the Nikkei was supported by gains in some heavyweight components, the broader market cut the earlier gains in the afternoon, with the Topix briefly sinking into negative territory due to profit-taking, according to brokers.

An official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said that the market lost steam in the afternoon due to uncertainties over Britain’s political situation. The British general election ended in a hung parliament, with the Conservatives failing to win an outright majority.

“The overall market was on a weak note due to losses in small- and mid-cap issues,” said Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities.

“Investors were cautious about a possible fall in U.S. equities after an expected interest rate hike at the upcoming FOMC meeting,” Shimizu said, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meeting to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Despite the rises of key market gauges, falling issues outnumbered rising ones 982 to 903 in the TSE’s first section, while 133 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 2,263 million shares from Thursday’s 1,983 million shares.

Softbank Group shot up 7.43 percent after Mizuho Securities revised up its investment rating and target stock price on the mobile phone carrier, market sources said.

Fast Retailing, another heavyweight component of the Nikkei average, attracted hefty buying.

Also on the plus side were Nintendo, Mitsubishi UFJ and Tokyo Electron.

By contrast, Fujifilm, Kao, NTT, JR East and Takeda were downbeat.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average gained 20 points to close at 19,950.