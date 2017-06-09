As U.K. vote returns no clear winner, what happens next?

Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party has failed to win a parliamentary majority in Britain’s election, in a shock result that plunges domestic politics into turmoil and could delay Brexit talks.

Here are details on what might happen next.

Who gets power?

For the election to produce a majority government, the biggest party must theoretically win at least 326 of the 650 United Kingdom constituencies, known as seats. In practice, the threshold for a majority is around 323, because the Irish nationalist Sinn Fein party doesn’t take seats that it wins in Northern Ireland.

Failure to win an outright Conservative majority leaves May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn scrambling to find partners to form a new government.

As incumbent, May has the right to make the first attempt to form a coalition, though her tough stance on Brexit is likely to make finding a suitable partner difficult.

Until a new government is formed, May and her team of ministers remain in charge and retain their full legal powers to act on behalf of the country, although by convention they would be expected to avoid taking major decisions.

Minority Conservative government

May could attempt to lead a government without commanding a majority, relying on her opponents for support in parliament on an issue-by-issue basis. This will test cross-party support for her pre-election pledges.

While her hard-line Brexit strategy is opposed by all other major parties, Britain has already started the clock ticking on leaving the bloc by triggering a two-year negotiation period with Brussels. It is unlikely she would agree to stopping the Brexit divorce.

Nevertheless, May’s plans still rely heavily on being able to pass legislation through parliament — firstly to convert EU law into British law, and then to form new post-Brexit policy on issues like immigration and tax.

Delays or outright blockages on this legislation would place huge doubts over how Britain would control its borders and trade with the EU after Brexit.

May’s fiscal agenda, including plans to balance the budget by the middle of the next decade through a continuation of the existing austerity policy, would also be opposed by rival parties.

Her domestic reforms on issues ranging from fox-hunting to cuts to social care and education funding would also meet substantial resistance and demands for change.

However, her plans to clamp down on executive pay, give workers a say on strategy and make it harder for foreign firms to take over British ones could win support in principle, although others would probably demand changes to the policies before agreeing to back them.

2010 redux: Conservative-led coalition

The Conservatives formed a coalition in 2010 with the centrist, pro-EU Liberal Democrats as junior partner. They governed together until 2015.

The two parties are unlikely to be reunited in coalition without major compromises on the central issue of their election manifestos: Brexit.

The Conservatives are committed to a complete break with the EU regardless of whether a satisfactory exit deal can be reached. By contrast, the Liberal Democrats have promised voters a second referendum on whether to accept a deal with Brussels.

Electoral math does not favor a second coalition. The Liberal Democrats tumbled to eight seats in 2015 from 57 in 2010 and were only forecast to rebound to 13, limiting their ability to take May’s support above the require threshold.

Former Liberal Democrat leader Menzies Campbell said on Thursday the party would find it very difficult to join a coalition again after suffering severe damage from its deal with the Conservatives after the 2010 election.

“(Party leader) Tim Farron made it very clear. He said no pact, no deal, no coalition. We’ve had our fingers burned by coalition, I don’t need to tell you that. I find it very, very difficult to see how Tim Farron would be able to go back on what he previously said,” Campbell told the BBC.

Farron, 47, began his campaign by telling Britons they should have the option of rejecting Brexit in a second referendum and remaining within the EU.

Other coalition options are limited for the Conservatives. They can traditionally rely on the support of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, who in 2015 won eight seats and are forecast to win the same number again.

The Scottish National Party (SNP), which lost 21 of 56 seats in the election, are at ideological loggerheads with the Conservatives.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon and her London-based deputy, Angus Robertson, argue that Scotland, where a majority voted to remain in the EU last year, should not be bound by May’s plan to withdraw from the EU single market, and have the right to hold an independence referendum at the end of the Brexit process.

Labour-led coalition

A hung parliament could play in Labour’s favor even if it won fewer seats than the Conservatives because it is politically closer to smaller rivals on several issues. Labour has said it would try to form a minority government, and Corbyn has refused to discuss forming a coalition after June 8.

He is committed to heeding the results of Britain’s EU membership referendum a year ago, in which 52 percent voted to leave, against 48 percent in favor of remaining.

However, Labour has fought to water down May’s Brexit strategy that could make it easier to reach a compromise with either the Liberal Democrats, which has ruled out any coalition, or the pro-European SNP, which says it wants to stop another Conservative government.

Labour has said it would tear up May’s Brexit negotiating priorities, instead focusing the talks on retaining the benefits of the EU single market and customs union. It has also promised to consult parliament more closely throughout the negotiations.

Corbyn, who would be in charge of negotiating any coalition deal, has said he would ensure there is a deal agreed with the EU before Britain leaves, and give parliament a “meaningful vote” on whether to accept the terms of a final deal.

Labour has not defined what constitutes a meaningful vote, and this would likely be one area where pro-EU parties would demand the power for parliament to send the government back to Brussels to get a better deal — or even to halt the Brexit process altogether.

Beyond Brexit, Labour plans a radical change in Britain’s fiscal policy: raising taxes on large firms and the wealthy to pay for higher public spending on education, health care and police — an agenda that would fit with the anti-austerity SNP.

Labour’s finance spokesman and close Corbyn ally, John McDonnell, says he can achieve this while ensuring the national debt is reduced over the course of the next parliament.

However, Labour has also committed to creating a £250 billion fund for investment in infrastructure that will be spent over a 10-year period, indicating it will be funded by borrowing.

Economists expect a Labour-led government to substantially increase bond issuance, with the effect of increasing borrowing costs over the long term.

In what has been described as one of the most left-wing Labour manifestos for decades, Labour has also promised to take on multinational corporations and what Corbyn has called “wealth extractors.”

Labour has pledged to raise corporation tax to 26 percent from 19 percent and impose higher taxes on the top 5 percent of earners.

Previous hung parliaments

Britain’s first-past-the-post voting system means hung parliaments are relatively rare — there have been only five since the end of the 19th century. These were as follows:

May 2010

Prime minister: David Cameron (Conservatives)

Composition: Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition

Lasted: Five years

February 1974

Prime minister: Harold Wilson (Labour)

Composition: Labour minority government

Lasted: Eight months

1929

Prime minister: Ramsey MacDonald (Labour)

Composition: Minority Labour government backed by Liberals

Lasted: until 1931, but amid the Great Depression, MacDonald formed a coalition government of Conservatives, Liberals and a small number of Labour MPs that won elections in 1931 and 1935

1923

Prime minister: Ramsey MacDonald (Labour)

Composition: Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin’s Conservatives won more seats than Labour but stepped aside for Labour’s MacDonald

Lasted: 10 months

1910

Prime minister: Herbert Asquith (Liberal Party)

Composition: Liberal Party in a minority government, with support of Labour and the Irish Nationalists. Followed by a coalition government from 1915.

Lasted: Six years