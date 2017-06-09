ASDF transport veers off runway into field after brakes apparently fail on takeoff during training flight

An Air Self-Defense Force plane veered from its path during takeoff training Friday at Yonago airport in western Japan, stopping in a nearby grass field and prompting a brief closure of the runway.

The C-2 transport became uncontrollable after its brakes failed and it went into the field after cutting across the runway at around 6:40 a.m., according to the ASDF’s Miho base in Tottori Prefecture. Its six-member crew was unhurt.

The runway was reopened about three hours later after the aircraft was removed from near the runway, the base said. The ASDF and police are investigating the cause of the accident.

The airport in the city of Sakaiminato on the Sea of Japan coast is shared by the Self-Defense Forces and commercial aircraft. Due to the brief closure of the runway, some All Nippon Airways flights connecting Yonago and Tokyo’s Haneda airport were canceled, the airline said.

Three C-2 transport planes were deployed at the Miho base in March and have been undergoing operational testing with an eye to starting operations there in December.