Princess Mako returns from nine-day trip to Bhutan

Princess Mako, granddaughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, returned to Japan on Thursday after a nine-day official trip to Bhutan.

The princess arrived in the morning on a commercial flight that landed at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

During her stay in Bhutan, the 25-year-old princess, clad in furisode (long-sleeved kimono), paid a courtesy call on Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck and his wife, Queen Jetsun Pema.

Princess Mako took part in many other events in an effort to further develop friendly ties between Japan and Bhutan. This included the opening ceremony of the Royal Bhutan Flower Exhibition and a speech in English at the opening ceremony for Japan Week, an event designed to introduce Japanese culture to the Bhutanese people.

The the eldest daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko is expected to be engaged this summer to a former university classmate.