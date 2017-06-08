Qatar crisis shines spotlight on U.S. base key to anti-IS operations

The diplomatic crisis over Qatar is shining a spotlight on a facility that few Qataris have ever visited — the enormous al-Udeid Air Base, which is the biggest U.S. base in the Middle East.

A 45-minute drive southwest of the capital, Doha, the base is off-limits to ordinary Qataris but is central to the emirate’s foreign policy.

Home to some 10,000 U.S. troops, it is a crucial hub for U.S. military operations in the Middle East, especially the battle against the Islamic State group.

So many were surprised to see U.S. President Donald Trump publicly siding with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other Persian Gulf states after their dramatic decision this week to break off ties with Qatar.

In tweets on Tuesday, Trump appeared to point the finger at Qatar as a funder of extremism, though his administration later changed gears and called for Persian Gulf unity.

Experts say that if the administration isn’t careful, Trump risks damaging relations with one of Washington’s most important allies in the region.

“Al-Udeid is part of the strategic value that Qatar provides to the U.S.,” said Kristian Ulrichsen, a Persian Gulf analyst with the Baker Institute at the U.S.-based Rice University. “It provides conditions that the U.S. military cannot get anywhere else in the Gulf.”

Permission for the U.S. Air Force to use the base to land B-52 bombers, used in airstrikes on Syria, is one such advantage.

“Al-Udeid is a massive base, which is instrumental with all of (the United States’) different campaigns,” said Andreas Krieg of the Defence Studies Department at King’s College London and a former adviser to the Qatari military. “It’s involved in operations against ISIS, Syria, Somalia,” he said, using an alternative acronym for IS.

Among those to have served at al-Udeid since it opened in 2005 is U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, during his previous role as head of U.S. Central Command.

The Pentagon moved quickly to smooth over any problems caused by Trump on social media, praising Qatar’s “enduring commitment to regional security.”

But the episode exposed discrepancies in current U.S. policy, Ulrichsen says.

“Clearly, we have two wings in this administration — the presidential wing and the institutional wing,” he said.

Trump sided with Riyadh after his recent trip to the Middle East, Ulrichsen said, because the Saudis “read the U.S. president like a book.”

“They knew how to reach him, he was clearly flattered” at the attention he received on his trip to Riyadh, Ulrichsen said.

Al-Udeid was established 12 years ago, when Washington sought an alternative base in the region after being asked to leave the kingdom by the Saudis in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

At the time, the move served Saudi interests.

It also helped the United States, as al-Udeid provided Washington with a chance to spread risk across the region.

For Qatar, the base provides security from any regional rivals and an insurance policy for U.S. support — something it has no doubt been conscious of in recent days.

“The Americans can provide something to Qatar that nobody else can,” said Krieg.

But that al-Udeid has been thrust to center stage could reveal another major fault line in Persian Gulf politics — are some of Qatar’s rivals trying to replace al-Udeid with an American air base in their own countries?

Krieg says al-Udeid is eyed jealously by the UAE, which would love the base to be relocated.

“The long-term plan is to get the Americans to come to the UAE,” he said.

“Saudi and Emirati pressure (to move) is something that might come up, though I think it’s unlikely in the short term,” said Ulrichsen.

“We may well be seeing the beginning of that process, even though you just cannot up sticks.”