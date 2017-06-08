Tokyo stocks end lower on yen’s strength

Stocks gave up earlier gains to close lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday, weighed down by the yen’s strengthening.

The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 75.36 points, or 0.38 percent, to finish at 19,909.26. On Wednesday, the key market gauge rose 4.72 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended down 6.68 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,590.41, after retreating 0.65 point the previous day.

Stocks got off to a firmer start, reflecting an overnight rebound in U.S. equities.

Despite news on missile launches by North Korea early Thursday and a downward revision in Japan’s gross domestic product data for January-March, released just before the opening bell, the market’s downside was relatively solid in the morning session.

The dollar’s rise to around ¥109.80 also helped lift the market, brokers said.

Stocks, however, shed the gains late in the afternoon session and accelerated their downswing toward the close, as the dollar fell back below ¥109.50 following a rise in long-term interest rates, brokers said.

An official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said that excessive worries eased about congressional testimony by former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey over Russia-linked allegations surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump as there was no major surprise in the text of his prepared remarks.

“But the market failed to remain on the plus side as recent gainers were hit by profit-taking on the back of the yen’s rise,” said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan.

While expecting Comey’s congressional testimony and Britain’s general election, both slated for later on Thursday, to end without a hitch, Otani said stocks are likely to continue weaker movements prior to a closely watched meeting next week of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,198 to 698 in the TSE’s first section, while 121 issues unchanged.

Volume grew to 1.98 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.72 billion shares.

Automakers Toyota, Honda and Subaru, semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron, camera producer Canon and industrial robot-maker Fanuc met with selling.

The higher Japanese long-term interest rates pushed down realtors Mitsui Fudosan, Mitsubishi Estate and Sumitomo Realty.

Other major losers included mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group, game-maker Nintendo and clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing.

By contrast, some financial issues attracted buying, including mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho as well as insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine.

Trading house Itochu, food-maker Nippon Suisan and Japan Airlines were also buoyant.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average advanced 20 points to finish at 19,970.