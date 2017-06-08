Dollar firmer above ¥109.50 as news on BOJ caps topside

The dollar was firmer around ¥109.80 in Tokyo trading late Thursday, after paring gains in the wake of a media report on the Bank of Japan’s stance toward a possible exit from its current massive monetary easing policy.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.76-77, up from ¥109.29-30 at the same time on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1259-1260, slightly up from $1.1253-1254, and at ¥123.59-59, up from ¥123.00-00.

In New York trading overnight, the dollar jumped to near ¥110 as the prepared text of former U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey’s congressional testimony helped ease a sense of caution among investors ahead of his appearance before a Senate committee on Thursday, as the text showed that his testimony would be roughly in line with market expectations, traders said.

In Tokyo, the greenback briefly touched the ¥110 mark in the morning, backed by Japanese importers’ buying, as well as Japanese stocks’ initial gains.

However, the U.S. currency took a dive as low as below ¥109.40 as the BOJ news stirred up speculation of a policy revision, traders said.

“The market appeared to be excessively reacting to the news” at a time when traders were awaiting fresh incentives, said an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house.

A wait-and-see mood prevailed in the currency market, ahead of Thursday’s general election in Britain.