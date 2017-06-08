Encouragement in first year of high school key to preventing dropouts: survey

The key to reducing the high school dropout rate is to proactively encourage students to think and act positively in the first semester of their first year, according to a government think tank.

The National Institute for Educational Policy Research highlighted the importance of promoting active student participation in the classroom and at school events.

Taking action early to encourage first-year students to think about their purpose in studying, to connect learning with future goals, and to build upon their knowledge from junior high school plays a significant role in keeping them in school, it said Wednesday.

The institute issued the recommendations after surveying about 13,000 students from an unidentified prefecture who entered public high school in 2011. The prefecture has a dropout rate that’s ranked in the middle of all 47 prefectures.

The institute tracked the group by surveying them 11 times between the 2011 and 2013 school years. The respondents were asked to answer 35 questions by rating their feelings and behavior in school on a four-point evaluation rubric. The institute gave higher points for affirmative answers.

The survey found that the average score of the dropouts fell sharply between April and July of 2011, the institute said.