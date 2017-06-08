Japan, EU leaders aim for economic accord in July

Japan and the European Union are looking to hold a summit in Brussels in July with the aim of reaching a broad accord for an economic partnership, sources said.

The meeting of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk is expected to be held on July 6, just before a summit of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies on July 7-8 in Germany, the sources said Wednesday.

A senior EU official said he was confident that Japanese and EU leaders will have an agreement in principle.

In Japan-EU negotiations, which started in 2013 and are now in their final stage, one of the remaining issues is the handling of tariffs on agricultural items, including dairy products.

Apparently referring to U.S. President Donald Trump’s negative stance on multilateral collaboration, the EU official said, “We have to prevent America from going into the direction of isolationism and protectionism.”

“I don’t think dairy products will be an issue that cannot be solved,” the official added.

The official said Japan and the EU are expected to delay discussion of such contentious issues as investment disputes and data transfers until after a broad agreement is reached.