Households on welfare in Japan hit record high in March, topping 1.6 million

The number of households on welfare in Japan in March increased by 2,588 from the previous month to hit a record high of 1,641,523, up for the first time in three months, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Wednesday.

The increase reflected a rise of people who lost their jobs at the end of the fiscal year in March. The data excluded households on welfare whose payments were being suspended.

Households with only elderly members aged 65 or over and those made up of only the elderly and children under 18 numbered 855,586, or 52.4 percent of the total recipient households.

Of the elderly families, single-member households accounted for 90 percent, totaling 776,415.

Meanwhile, the number of recipient households headed by sick, injured or disabled members reached 421,792. That of the households consisting only of mothers and their children younger than 18 stood at 95,489.

Other types, including households led by jobless members, totaled 260,901.