North Korea launches several land-to-ship cruise missiles off east coast: Seoul

North Korea fired what appeared to be multiple land-to-ship missiles off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea’s military said.

South Korea’s Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the projectiles were launched Thursday morning from the North Korean coastal city of Wonsan.

The launches were also confirmed by Japan, according to Kyodo News.

The missiles flew about 200 km (124 miles), South Korea’s military said, adding

the launches are the latest in a fast-paced series of missile tests defying world pressure and threats of more sanctions.

The projectiles were believed to be short-range surface-to-ship cruise missiles, South Korea’s military said, a continuation of weapons tests that have rattled Washington and the North’s neighbors as Pyongyang seeks to build a nuclear missile capable of reaching the continental United States.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the projectiles likely flew about 200 km (about 125 miles). The statement said the launches were immediately reported to South Korean President Moon Jae-in but gave no further details.

Last week, North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile that landed in Japan’s maritime economic zone, prompting protest from both Tokyo and Seoul.

North Korea’s weapons tests are meant to build a nuclear and missile program that can stand up to what it sees as U.S. and South Korean hostility, but they are also considered by outside analysts as ways to make its political demands clear to leaders in Washington and Seoul. These demands include the removal of nearly 30,000 U.S. troops in South Korea meant to check North Korean aggression.

The launches come less than a week after the United Nations Security Council passed fresh sanctions on the reclusive state, which said it would continued to pursue its nuclear and weapons programme without delay.

Thursday’s launch is the fourth missile test by the North since Moon took office on May 10 pledging to engage in dialogue with Pyongyang.

Under third-generation leader Kim Jong Un, North Korea has been conducting such tests at an unprecedented pace in an effort to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of hitting the mainland United States.