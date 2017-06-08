Notre Dame attacker was pro-democracy ex-journalist, student; flat yields video of allegiance to Islamic State

The Algerian doctoral student suspected of attacking police officers in front of Notre Dame Cathedral — with cries of “This is for Syria!” and a hammer — was identified Wednesday by a relative and a friend as an ex-journalist who firmly believed in democratic values and showed no signs of radicalization.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said a search of a residence linked to the suspect in the suburb of Cergy-Pontoise uncovered a declaration of allegiance to the Islamic State group. A nephew in Algeria, lawyer Sofiane Ikken, said he was mystified by the finding because his uncle, Farid Ikken, had previously expressed disdain for the extremist group.

“I really can’t understand it or believe it,” the nephew said in a telephone interview. “We couldn’t believe that Farid committed such an act. Everyone is calling me to say, ‘We can’t believe it. It’s not the person we knew.'”

The assault was the latest act of violence targeting security forces at high-profile sites in France, which remains under a state of emergency after a string of Islamic extremist attacks.

French government spokesman Christophe Castaner told RTL radio that police quickly classified Tuesday’s hammer attack as a “terrorist act” because of “the words he said.” The assailant yelled “This is for Syria” while trying to strike officers patrolling outside Notre Dame, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb has said.

One officer was injured slightly, police said Tuesday.

Surveillance video provided Wednesday to The Associated Press showed a man lunging at officers on the plaza outside the iconic cathedral, then being shot. The attacker remained hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

A student identity card showed he was from Algeria and 40 years old.

University of Lorraine President Pierre Mutzenhardt told France Bleu radio that the suspect was enrolled as a student at the school in eastern France, where he had been working since 2014 on a thesis about North African media.

“There’d been no difficulties with him. Nothing strange had been detected,” Mutzenhardt said.

His thesis director, Arnaud Mercier, told broadcaster BFM that the alleged attacker spoke Swedish, Arabic and French and that his resume stated he had worked as a journalist in Sweden and Algeria.

“He was someone who believed a lot in democratic ideals, the expression of free thinking, in journalism,” Mercier said on BFM. “Nothing, absolutely nothing, foretold that one day he’d be a jihadi who’d want to kill a policeman in the name of I don’t know what cause.”

Neither the university president nor the thesis adviser mentioned the suspect by name.

Algerian journalist Kamal Ouhnia, a friend who said he previously worked alongside Ikken on reporting assignments, described him as a bon vivant and a lover of fine wine.

“I don’t believe at all that he was radicalized,” he said in a phone interview. “I’m more inclined to think that he has suffered a nervous breakdown.”

The nephew said that after studying journalism in Sweden, Ikken was hired by a firm in Oslo that sent him to Paris to work. He returned to Algeria in 2011, opening a PR agency, establishing an online newsletter and working as a journalist, before moving back to France for doctoral studies.

Ikken’s family is not religious, according to the nephew. When they last spoke three weeks ago, the nephew said he sensed his uncle was feeling “a little bit alone.” He said they discussed Syria in the past and that Ikken was “sensitive about the massacres” there, but gave no indications of having been radicalized.

The attack came as newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron is making good on a campaign promise to beef up counterterrorism efforts by creating a new unit to improve intelligence-sharing.

It will be based at the presidential Elysee palace, operate 24 hours a day and act directly under the president’s authority. The unit will focus on French citizens who joined the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

The presidency says the counterterrorism unit also will identify strategies to counter propaganda aimed at promoting radicalization and instructions for carrying out attacks.

French police on Wednesday meanwhile began questioning Ikken.

The 40-year-old man had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, it emerged earlier Wednesday, but his family voiced shock and officials said he was not known to intelligence services.

The injured police officer meanwhile described how he thought he was going to die as he was assaulted in front of the world-famous landmark, before one of his colleagues shot the assailant.

“I see a face and I say to myself, this guy is determined, and if my colleague doesn’t react, I’m going to leave my life here,” said the 22-year-old officer, who sustained minor neck injuries and left the hospital a day after Tuesday’s attack.

Video of the incident shows the Algerian suspect lunge at the officer with a hammer, in the middle of a square full of tourists in the shadow of the famous cathedral frontage.

Documents found on the attacker identified him as Farid I., who enrolled for a doctorate program in media studies at Metz University in eastern France in 2014.

Farid I., who was shot in the thigh during the incident outside Notre Dame, “has begun to be interviewed by investigators,” at the hospital where he is under armed guard, a source close to the inquiry said. Previous reports stated he had been shot in the chest.

“For the time being he is responding to questioning,” the source added.

The attack, which came with France on high alert after jihadis killed eight people in London on Saturday, triggered panic at one of the country’s top visitor attractions. Around 1,000 people were in the cathedral at the time.

The video in which the man pledges allegiance to IS was found by police who searched the student apartment he was renting in Cergy, a suburb of the French capital, the source said.

The attacker, who was also carrying kitchen knives, shouted “this is for Syria,” during the assault, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on Tuesday.

France is part of the U.S.-led international coalition fighting IS and has carried out air strikes against militants in Syria.

The suspect’s thesis director said that he had not seen the man since November but that he had showed “no outward sign of an excessive adherence to Islam.”

“When I knew him, he had a pro-Western, pro-democratic outlook,” Arnaud Mercier told BFMTV.

From 2009 to 2011, Farid I. studied in Sweden at the prestigious Uppsala University near Stockholm, where he obtained a journalism degree.

The Swedish tabloid Expressen reported that he had been married to a Swedish woman until 2005 but had left the country in 2013.

On his Linkedin page, he claims to have worked for the Algerian newspaper El Watan, which is known for its anti-Islamist stance.

In Algeria, the man’s nephew Sofiane I., said it was hard to believe his relative had carried out the attack.

“At first we thought there must have been a mistake on the person’s identity. The man they’re talking about doesn’t correspond to the person we know,” he said on the phone from Bejaia, about 250 km (150 miles) east of Algiers.

“Farid was a progressive. Nothing to do with any extremist movement. He just prayed like everyone else,” the nephew said.

In Paris, government spokesman Christophe Castaner said he had “shown no signs of radicalization,” adding that everything suggested it was an “isolated act.”

Tuesday’s incident came three days after extremists used a van and knives to crush to kill eight people enjoying a night out in London, three of them French.

France is still under a state of emergency imposed after the November 2015 attacks in Paris, when Islamic State jihadis killed 130 people in a night of carnage at venues across the city.

The last fatal attack in France dates from April 20, when a policeman was shot dead on Paris’s prestigious Champs-Elysees avenue, three days before the first round of the presidential election.

Previous major attacks targeted the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in January 2015 and in November that year, gunmen and suicide bombers attacked venues around Paris, including the Bataclan concert hall, killing 130 people in all.

Then in July last year, a radicalized Tunisian man drove a truck at high speed through a Bastille Day fireworks display on the Nice waterfront, massacring 86 people.

Since then there have been a series of smaller attacks, often targeting security forces.