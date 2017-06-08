Major Japanese mobile carriers begin testing 5G tech

Japan’s top three mobile phone carriers have begun trials of fifth-generation, or 5G, high-speed wireless communication technology, with a view to launching new services based on the technology as early as in 2020.

The cutting-edge technology will likely be able to send 10 times more data per second than the current 4G technology can and shorten the time needed for data transmission to one-10th the present level, supporting high-definition image distribution and Internet of Things services.

The 5G technology will allow a two-hour-long movie to be downloaded on a smartphone in only several minutes, said an official of NTT Docomo Inc., one of the top three carriers.

KDDI Corp., which offers mobile services under the au brand, demonstrated the use of the 5G technology for virtual reality imaging linked to vehicle movements, before journalists last month.

NTT Docomo has conducted a trial streaming of 4K ultrahigh-definition landscape images from an observation deck of Tokyo Skytree on a screen set up on the first floor area of the 634-meter-tall broadcasting tower.

Softbank Group Corp. plans to test the 5G technology for automated driving. In the experiment, data on a truck driver’s steering and pedal motions will be transmitted to driverless vehicles following in a convoy.

High-speed data transmission with the 5G technology is essential for such convoys because a lag could lead to an accident, Softbank officials said.

The technology is also seen helping the remote control of construction machines. NTT Docomo and KDDI plan to test 5G-based remote control of construction machines by teaming up with construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd. and general contractor Obayashi Corp., respectively.

A frequency band for 5G communications is expected to be decided at an international conference in 2019.

The current 4G technology went into practical use in 2012, promoting the spread of smartphones.