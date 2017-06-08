U.S. Osprey makes emergency landing in Okinawa as F/A-18 does likewise in Miyagi

Emergency landings, one involving a U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft and the other a fighter jet, were reported Tuesday on an island in Okinawa and in northeastern Japan, the Defense Ministry’s regional bureaus said Wednesday.

No injuries were reported. But the emergency landing of the Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft near Okinawa’s main island is the latest incident to come under criticism by Okinawans who have been frustrated with accidents linked to the U.S. bases.

According to the Okinawa defense bureau, the Osprey, based at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa, touched down at the U.S. airfield on Ie Island Tuesday night after a cockpit warning light came on.

The U.S. military explained that it was a preventive measure, the bureau said. The Osprey left the airfield at about 2 p.m. Wednesday and returned to the Futenma base.

Noting that a U.S. military helicopter made an emergency landing in June on a different island in Okinawa, Kiichiro Jahana, an Okinawa government official, said at a press conference, “It’s extremely deplorable we’ve seen these things occur one after another.”

The use of Ospreys, which can take off and land like a helicopter and cruise like a plane, has provoked anger among Okinawa residents due to their noise and history of accidents overseas. Safety concerns were also heightened after one of the aircraft ditched off the main island in December.

Also on Tuesday, three F/A-18 fighter jets landed at the Air Self-Defense Force’s Matsushima base in Miyagi Prefecture at around 1:45 p.m., after one of them gave notification of engine trouble.

The fighters were heading to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture from Alaska, the Tohoku defense bureau said.